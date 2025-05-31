Moment of Zen: Waterfalls

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
June Pride Month is in USA as here in Canada it's not the same. Here in Montréal we have our Gay Pride in August. Maybe other countries have also their Gay Pride in June but I don't know.
