Busy Day Ahead

Today is going to be a busy day. I only worked a half day on Monday because of a migraine and had to take a sick day on Tuesday for the same reason. I was off yesterday and will be off tomorrow using up extra vacation time I have to use. So, I basically have a week worth of work to do in one day. I have to finish and submit my grades for the class I taught this semester. I also have the usual emails to answer and paperwork to do. Then, this afternoon, I am leading a workshop, which I do not want to do; however, I was asked and because of who will be attending, I felt like I could not refuse. All of this is more than enough for one day. I’m glad I’ll be off tomorrow and can relax for a bit. Grades will be done, and anything else that needs to be done at work can wait until Monday.
Your Isabella pic of the week is one of my favorites. She was such a cute and sweet kitten:
In France, sprigs of lily of the valley are offered on May 1st , it's a lucky charm , for you Joe and Isabella : https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=240855787151984 .
