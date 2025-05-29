When I went for my workout yesterday, I found out that my trainer, who I was really enjoying working with (and not just because he was cute), got a promotion and will be the assistant manager and no longer be able to train. He said he'd always be there to answer questions, but he couldn't do the actually training anymore. Friday will likely be my last day training with him. I don't know if they will get another trainer anytime soon, but I hope if they do, he's just as good. I am happy for his promotion, I just hate that he can't train me anymore.
I'm also a bit disappointed because I have to go to work today. I still have Friday off to use up the last of my vacation, but I have to go in today. I'll be the only one there, so it won't be bad. This time of year, we are lucky if one person comes into the museum. Usually if someone comes in, they are either taking a shortcut to the library or on an admissions tour.
Anyway, here is your Isabella pic of the week. The first was taken from outside, the other obviously from inside. She becomes obsessed this time of year with the robins. She doesn't care anything about any other birds or wildlife, just the robins, which is what she was looking at through the window.
