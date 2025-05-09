I have been trying to figure out something to write about today, but all I can come up with is that I am so glad it's Friday. I have a four day weekend (I had to switch my vacation day from Wednesday to Monday, which I prefer anyway). I have no plans this weekend. It's supposed to be very rainy here today and tomorrow; however, I do have to get out and run some errands this morning. I have an appointment to get my yearly Covid vaccination, and I have an appointment with Neo to begin my workout routine today.
Have a great Weekend Everyone!
1 comment:
Good to spend time working out with Neo. Try to keep your dick from getting hard!
