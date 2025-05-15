Weekend Ahead

I'm hoping this afternoon will be the beginning of a long weekend. I emailed my boss, who has been on vacation for the last week about taking some of my remaining vacation days. I had asked to take today off, but I did not realize it was a travel day for her. I think she was coming back from a conference in England, but since she doesn't communicate things like that to us, I'm not completely sure where she had been. Anyway, when I found out she was traveling, I assumed I would not hear back from her. I could have texted her, but I would not have wanted to be bothered on a day when I had been traveling all day. So, when she gets back to work today, I will talk to her about taking this afternoon off. I have a half day that I need to take anyway. I'm already scheduled to be off tomorrow, and I'm going to see about taking Monday off as well. Anyway, we'll see how that works out.
If I do take this time off, I'm hoping I can relax and read. We have several rainy days ahead, and I have always loved curling up with a book on a rainy day. I really didn't have much to say today, but I will post my Isabella pic of the week. I think I have posted this picture before, but it's one of my favorites:
