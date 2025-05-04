Walking Boldly in God’s Love

“I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.”— Jeremiah 31:3
As gay men, each of us has faced moments of doubt, rejection, or even questioned your place in God’s plan. But the truth is this: God’s love for us is unwavering, unconditional, and everlasting. We were created in love, with a divine purpose, and nothing can change that.
We owe it to ourselves to embrace who we are. Ephesians 2:10 says, “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” We are not mistakes. We are God’s masterpiece. The world may try to tell us otherwise, but the One who formed the universe also formed us—intentionally, beautifully, and with a purpose. Our identity, our love, and our hearts are not separate from our faith but are essential parts of who God made us to be.
We can overcome fear with faith. Joshua 1:9 says, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Living authentically takes courage. Whether you are fully out or still on that journey, know that God walks beside you every step of the way. When fears arise—fear of rejection, loneliness, or misunderstanding—remember that God’s presence is constant, and His love is stronger than any fear.
God demands that we love boldly and without shame. We are told in 1 Peter 4:8, “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.” Love is at the core of who God is, and it is at the core of who we are. Whether it’s in friendships, family, or romantic relationships, our love is sacred and good. God does not condemn love that is rooted in kindness, commitment, and respect. Instead, He calls us to love deeply and without fear.
With God, we can stand in confidence. Philippians 4:13 says, “I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.” There is strength in being who we are. There is power in embracing our faith and our identity fully. God has given us everything you need to walk this journey with confidence, grace, and purpose. Ask yourself: How have you seen God’s love in your journey of self-acceptance? What fears do you need to surrender to God? How can you love yourself and others more deeply today?
God is infinite love. “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” (1 John 4:8) We should thank God for creating us in His image. Our faith in God can help us walk in confidence, knowing that we are fully loved and fully accepted by God. He will strengthen our heart, guide our steps, and let our lives be a reflection of God’s love.
