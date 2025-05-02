Rainy Days and Quiet Plans

Looking at the forecast for the week ahead, it seems the rain has firmly decided to settle in. According to the latest report, we’re looking at steady showers through next Thursday—with chances of rain hovering between 45% and 75%. The temperatures will be cool and fairly consistent, offering the kind of weather that encourages cozy indoor pursuits rather than outdoor adventures.
Honestly, I don’t mind. Final grades for my class have been calculated and recorded, and the busy semester I’ve had is now over. I have no big plans for the weekend. It feels like the perfect time to relax, catch up on some much-needed sleep, and finally spend some quiet hours reading. There’s a certain peace in the soft sounds of rain outside my windows while getting lost in a good book.
Whatever your weekend holds, whether it’s braving the rain, enjoying beautiful spring days or, like me, embracing a slower pace, I wish you a happy, healthy few days ahead. Enjoy the weekend!
