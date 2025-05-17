Moment of Zen: Cooper Koch

You may have seen that Cooper Koch is the newest male model for Calvin Klein.
Cooper, who is gay, has a twin brother Payton, who’s just as swoon-worthy (and also gay). Payton prefers to remain behind the camera as a film editor. He received an Emmy nomination for his editing of Only Murders in the Building.
Cooper looks a lot like my trainer. They both have the same hair and build.
Cooper has gone full frontal at least once on stage and twice in film, once in the movie Swallowed (2022) and more recently in the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (2024). On the October 14, 2024 episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cohen was counting down Hollywood’s “top five most iconic full-frontal moments,” and Cooper took the opportunity to point out, “Just to say, mine was not a prosthetic.”
