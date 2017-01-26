Thursday, January 26, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore



Mary Tyler Moore passed away yesterday. One thing I will always remember her for is what has gone down in history as the funniest scene in television history: the funeral of Chuckles the Clown. 

From the Mary Tyler Moore Show: "Chuckles Bites The Dust" Background: 

Chuckles the Clown is dead. He had dressed as the character Peter Peanut, and a rogue elephant tried to "shell" him during a parade. The unusual circumstances of Chuckles' death provoke a wave of jokes ("You know how hard it is to stop after just one peanut!" and, "He could've gone as Billy Banana and had a gorilla peel him to death"). Everyone is consumed with uncontrollable laughter, with the exception of Mary, who is appalled by her co-workers' apparent lack of respect for the dead. 

 ... and now... the funeral of Chuckles the Clown. 

 
Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Relax


I'm off work today. Since I worked on Sunday, I get a day off during the week and today was the day I had nothing scheduled for, so today is the day. I plan to spend the day relaxing. I'll sleep late. Maybe watch some tv. Maybe read a book. I'm not sure what I will do today but I know I won't stress over it. I'm just going to relax.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Let Them Not Say



 
Let Them Not Say
By Jane Hirshfield

Let them not say:   we did not see it.
We saw.
 
Let them not say:   we did not hear it.
We heard.
 
Let them not say:     they did not taste it.
We ate, we trembled.
 
Let them not say:   it was not spoken, not written.
We spoke,
we witnessed with voices and hands.
 
Let them not say:     they did nothing.
We did not-enough.
 
Let them say, as they must say something: 
 
A kerosene beauty.
It burned.
 
Let them say we warmed ourselves by it,
read by its light, praised,
and it burned.
 
 
 
About This Poem
 
Jane Hirshfield said this poem was written well before the Presidential Inauguration and without this event in mind. But it seemed a day worth remembering the fate of our shared planet and all its beings, human and beyond.”
 
Jane Hirshfield’s most recent poetry collection is The Beauty (Knopf, 2015). She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets
Monday, January 23, 2017

Traveling



A coworker and I had to drive down to Cape Cod yesterday for museum business. I would have taken a nighttime walk on the beach, but it started raining, so I just turned in for the night. I did watch part of the Patriots game, but the NFL doesn't really hold my interest. What did good my interest was the beautiful waiter at the restaurant where we ate. He was tall, dark, and handsome, just my kind of man. I'd have loved to have had him for dessert, but instead I had to settle for a toffee cake which was as delicious as I assume the waiter would have been.
Sunday, January 22, 2017

God Loves You


Can a gay person really be saved? What does the Bible really say? According to the Bible, I found that the answer is yes! Furthermore, you don’t have to "stop being gay" in order to be considered righteous by God!
This article is based on two assumptions:

First, God sent his Son into the world for all of us. According to John 3:16, 17 there are no conditions on God’s love. The only condition set on obtaining everlasting life, or salvation, is to believe in Jesus.
John 3:16-17
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. (KJV)
Second, what we are to believe about Jesus is that he died and was raised from the dead on the third day. If we believe this with our hearts and confess with our mouth that "Jesus is Lord" then we will be saved according to the Bible:
Romans 10:9-10
That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. (KJV)
TRADITIONAL TEACHING: Gays are an abomination...

According to the general Church community gays are an abomination. Gays are told that they have a no hope in God; they will end up like the people of Sodom and Gomorrah; and they are treated as though they embody all evil. A Christian co-worker once told me that the antichrist is going to be a homosexual man. She believed that he was going to be in the closet at first to make everybody like him. She said that when the time comes for him to show his evil he will come out of the closet. I want to proclaim to you that the concept that gays have no hope in God, as gay people, is not a Biblical teaching but a traditional teaching.
Colossians 2:8
Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ. (KJV)
There are many examples of traditional teachings that served no other purpose but to separate people from God.
  1. Galileo discovered that the earth revolved around the sun. The Church considered this heresy according to their misinterpretation of Genesis 1. They sentenced him to life imprisonment under house arrest.
  2. The Church used Genesis 9:21-27 to "prove" that Blacks were cursed by God into a life of slavery in order to justify what was done to them during the plantation days and to justify racism. The fact is that the curse fell upon Canaan, one of Noah’s grandson’s. Canaan was one of four brothers. His three brothers settled in Africa but Canaan settled in the Middle East.
  3. Another example of a traditional teaching with no basis in Scripture is the hatred of Jews. Some think that God condemned the Jews because they killed Jesus. If it were not for the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ there would be no salvation. Jesus himself was a Jew!
Finally, the Church community is wrong when it uses God’s Word to condemn you for being gay. The fact that you care what God thinks about you, proves them wrong! The fact that you have suffered hurt, humiliation, guilt, rejection and shame at the hands of these people proves that they are misrepresenting God!

The God of the Bible is full of justice, mercy and love. Yes, He has gotten and will get angry with people, but this anger is always precipitated by three things: abandoning Him in exchange for another god, abusing others morally, financially, sexually or otherwise, and abusing ourselves in the same manner. You will see this consistent theme from Genesis to Revelation.

SOURCEInspiritus
Saturday, January 21, 2017

Moment of Zen: Jeep


Friday, January 20, 2017

A Black Day



It's a black day for America and the world. Democracy will die today. I am honestly scared of what is to come in the next four years. We will have a president without morals. We will have a president who lacks intellectual curiosity. I can't believe we have stooped so low that we elected a reality tv star as president. 

A professor at University of Vermont was recently asked: Is Trump a fascist? His response was "Not yet." What did he mean by that? By most definitions of fascism, the fascist needs a militia of their own. As of now, he lacks that. He is however a nationalist. He uses race as a scapegoat. He's anti-equality. He believes that government should be run like a business. He believes that he can rule through executive order and suspension of the law.
