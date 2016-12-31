The Closet Professor
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Moment of Zen: Cooler Weather
Friday, December 30, 2016
Back in Alabama
I made it back to Alabama at about 8:30 last night. The National World War II Museum took longer than I had expected. It was extremely crowded and took about 3 hours to go through and that was going through fairly quickly. If I'd waited to see all the films and did all the interactive stuff, it would have taken all day. As it was, I was in a hurry to get back home, plus it was after lunch before I even made it through the line to get in. Needless to say, I was hungry when I got out of there. And while New Orleans is renowned for their food, I was in no mood to fight NOLA traffic and parking to eat in town, so I drove to Slidell and ate there.
I made a few stops on my way home. I'm looking to buy an Apple Watch Series 2, but all the Best Buy's are sold out and I can't seem to find anywhere else that has them. I stopped in four or five Best Buy's stores between Louisiana and home. Nothing.
Finally though, after I stopped a few times for gas and to eat dinner, I made it back to my aunt's house. I was exhausted. So I just went to bed early.
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Back to Alabama
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Cajun Country
Monday, December 26, 2016
The Coming of Light
The Coming of Light
Mark Strand, 1934 - 2014
Even this late it happens:
the coming of love, the coming of light.
You wake and the candles are lit as if by themselves,
stars gather, dreams pour into your pillows,
sending up warm bouquets of air.
Even this late the bones of the body shine
and tomorrow's dust flares into breath.
Christmas Is Over
Sunday, December 25, 2016
The Christmas Story
And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed.
(And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.)
And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.
And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:)
To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.
And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.
And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.
And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.
And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.
And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.
For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.
And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.
And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,
Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.
And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.
And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child.
And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.
But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.
And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.
