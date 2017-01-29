Sunday, January 29, 2017

Psalm 112


Psalm 112


Praise ye the LORD. Blessed is the man that feareth the LORD, that delighteth greatly in his commandments.
His seed shall be mighty upon earth: the generation of the upright shall be blessed.
Wealth and riches shall be in his house: and his righteousness endureth for ever.
Unto the upright there ariseth light in the darkness: he is gracious, and full of compassion, and righteous.
A good man sheweth favour, and lendeth: he will guide his affairs with discretion.
Surely he shall not be moved for ever: the righteous shall be in everlasting remembrance.
He shall not be afraid of evil tidings: his heart is fixed, trusting in the LORD.
His heart is established, he shall not be afraid, until he see his desire upon his enemies.
He hath dispersed, he hath given to the poor; his righteousness endureth for ever; his horn shall be exalted with honor.
The wicked shall see it, and be grieved; he shall gnash with his teeth, and melt away: the desire of the wicked shall perish.


Reflection

Those who respect God, those who follow the Lord, and love God do not need to live in chronic anxiety of bad news. Gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered Christians do not need to live in constant, debilitating fear of the unknown, of being discovered.

The pslamist tells us that God has given to the poor. Compared to straight people, gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered people have little power. The God who reigns over the earth is pouring out blessings on the poor, on the powerless. God's blessings are being poured out on the Creator's gay, bisexual and transgendered children. Just one of those blessings is salvation. 
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM 2 comments
Labels:
Reactions: 

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Moment of Zen: Taste


Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM 2 comments
Labels:
Reactions: 

Friday, January 27, 2017

Big Interview



I probably have the most important interview of my career as an oral historian today. I will be interviewing a retired army general. He is the highest ranking military officer from our school. To say that I am nervous would be an understatement. Luckily, the general is very down to earth, and I am interviewing him about a subject he loves. I hope I can keep him on topic. He is notorious for getting off topic. It's going to be a challenge, but hopefully, in the end it will be very rewarding.
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM 0 comments
Labels:
Reactions: 

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore



Mary Tyler Moore passed away yesterday. One thing I will always remember her for is what has gone down in history as the funniest scene in television history: the funeral of Chuckles the Clown. 

From the Mary Tyler Moore Show: "Chuckles Bites The Dust" Background: 

Chuckles the Clown is dead. He had dressed as the character Peter Peanut, and a rogue elephant tried to "shell" him during a parade. The unusual circumstances of Chuckles' death provoke a wave of jokes ("You know how hard it is to stop after just one peanut!" and, "He could've gone as Billy Banana and had a gorilla peel him to death"). Everyone is consumed with uncontrollable laughter, with the exception of Mary, who is appalled by her co-workers' apparent lack of respect for the dead. 

 ... and now... the funeral of Chuckles the Clown. 

 
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM 1 comments
Reactions: 

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Relax


I'm off work today. Since I worked on Sunday, I get a day off during the week and today was the day I had nothing scheduled for, so today is the day. I plan to spend the day relaxing. I'll sleep late. Maybe watch some tv. Maybe read a book. I'm not sure what I will do today but I know I won't stress over it. I'm just going to relax.
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM 1 comments
Labels:
Reactions: 

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Let Them Not Say



 
Let Them Not Say
By Jane Hirshfield

Let them not say:   we did not see it.
We saw.
 
Let them not say:   we did not hear it.
We heard.
 
Let them not say:     they did not taste it.
We ate, we trembled.
 
Let them not say:   it was not spoken, not written.
We spoke,
we witnessed with voices and hands.
 
Let them not say:     they did nothing.
We did not-enough.
 
Let them say, as they must say something: 
 
A kerosene beauty.
It burned.
 
Let them say we warmed ourselves by it,
read by its light, praised,
and it burned.
 
 
 
About This Poem
 
Jane Hirshfield said this poem was written well before the Presidential Inauguration and without this event in mind. But it seemed a day worth remembering the fate of our shared planet and all its beings, human and beyond.”
 
Jane Hirshfield’s most recent poetry collection is The Beauty (Knopf, 2015). She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM 0 comments
Labels:
Reactions: 

Monday, January 23, 2017

Traveling



A coworker and I had to drive down to Cape Cod yesterday for museum business. I would have taken a nighttime walk on the beach, but it started raining, so I just turned in for the night. I did watch part of the Patriots game, but the NFL doesn't really hold my interest. What did good my interest was the beautiful waiter at the restaurant where we ate. He was tall, dark, and handsome, just my kind of man. I'd have loved to have had him for dessert, but instead I had to settle for a toffee cake which was as delicious as I assume the waiter would have been.
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM 4 comments
Labels:
Reactions: 
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)