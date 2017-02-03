Friday, February 3, 2017

TGIF



I would say that it's been a long week, but it hasn't been. With the exception of yesterday, the week has kind of flown by. Yesterday was a bit of a snore. I had a few things to do, but I accomplished them fairly quickly, far quicker than I'd expected. That's the only problem with my job. I have things to do. I do them. They don't take that long, and then I have nothing to do. Unlike my colleagues who have more than they can do, I have things that take relatively little time. There are a few things in the works and once we meet certain goals, I will be much busier. Until then though, I get my work done and then discreetly look at Facebook, read the news, or go gossip with a colleague. Just fifteen more interviews and I will be busy, busy, busy working on the book that will come out of these interviews. I can't wait to get started.


Thursday, February 2, 2017

Neil Gorsuch



Twelve days into his unquestionably chaotic tenure, President Donald Trump sparked the ire of liberal voters once again by nominating Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Tuesday. 

Though Trump touted Gorsuch for having “earned bipartisan support,” much of the Democratic pushback so far has stemmed from the fact that Republicans refused to consider Merrick Garland, who was former President Barack Obama’s pick for the seat of the late Antonin Scalia, for nearly a year. 

Trump’s choice of Gorsuch, a conservative federal appeals judge in Colorado, received a chilly response from LGBTQ groups in particular. Though his background on queer issues is limited, Gorsuch famously sided with the conservative Christian owners of Hobby Lobby, who sued the federal government in 2013 after seeking an exemption from the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate, citing their religious faith. He’s also been an outspoken admirer of Scalia, who was staunchly opposed to same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ rights.

A number of advocacy groups, including GLAAD and PFLAG, decried the judge’s nomination almost immediately. The president’s choice of Gorsuch, officials wrote, re-affirmed their doubts regarding his views on the LGBTQ community as a whole. 

“Numerous times in the last 11 days we have shared our concern that civil rights―for the LGBTQ community, for women, for immigrants, for people of color, for all marginalized communities―would erode under this administration,” Interim Executive Director Elizabeth Kohm wrote in a statement on PFLAG’s website. “Now, with his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime appointment to the United States Supreme Court, it is clear our concerns were more than justified.” Added American Civil Liberties Union’s Executive Director Anthony D. Romero, “Gorsuch’s record, including his decision in the Hobby Lobby case, raises questions about whether he would allow businesses and individuals to opt out of nondiscrimination laws based on religious objections.”
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Work



Several people have asked how my interview last Friday went. It was a pretty important interview and it went really well. My interview subject got off topic a few times but I was able to guide him back to where I wanted him to be. It was a good experience. I have another interview today. This guy seems very talkative, so it should be a good interview. Fingers crossed.

Luckily, I have had a string of interviews in the new year. I'm hoping for a few more so that I can travel a bit and see more of New England. While I can easily go on my own to explore New England, it's nice when someone else is payin for it. Anyway, things are good at work. I love when I get to do research for various projects. My writing skills are actually valued. I really don't have any major complaints.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Do not go gentle into that good night



Do not go gentle into that good night
By Dylan Thomas, 1914 - 1953

Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Though wise men at their end know dark is right,
Because their words had forked no lightning they
Do not go gentle into that good night.

Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright
Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay,
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight,
And learn, too late, they grieved it on its way,
Do not go gentle into that good night.

Grave men, near death, who see with blinding sight
Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay,
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

And you, my father, there on the sad height,
Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray.
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

"Do not go gentle into that good night" is a poem in the form of a villanelle, and the most famous work of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas (1914–1953). Though first published in the journal Botteghe Oscure in 1951, it was actually written in 1947 when he was in Florence with his family. It was published, along with other stories previously written, as part of his In Country Sleep, And Other Poems in 1952.
Monday, January 30, 2017

Lazy Weekend



Some days are meant just for being lazy. That's how this weekend was. Saturday, I did have tentative plans but they fell through. Sunday, I was forced to be lazy. I had a major headache, worse than I've had in a while. I took the appropriate medication and it went away for a while, but then it came back. I'm hoping that I wake up this morning without a headache, but only time will tell. Minus the headache, sometimes it's good to be lazy and catch up on some television.
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Psalm 112


Psalm 112


Praise ye the LORD. Blessed is the man that feareth the LORD, that delighteth greatly in his commandments.
His seed shall be mighty upon earth: the generation of the upright shall be blessed.
Wealth and riches shall be in his house: and his righteousness endureth for ever.
Unto the upright there ariseth light in the darkness: he is gracious, and full of compassion, and righteous.
A good man sheweth favour, and lendeth: he will guide his affairs with discretion.
Surely he shall not be moved for ever: the righteous shall be in everlasting remembrance.
He shall not be afraid of evil tidings: his heart is fixed, trusting in the LORD.
His heart is established, he shall not be afraid, until he see his desire upon his enemies.
He hath dispersed, he hath given to the poor; his righteousness endureth for ever; his horn shall be exalted with honor.
The wicked shall see it, and be grieved; he shall gnash with his teeth, and melt away: the desire of the wicked shall perish.


Reflection

Those who respect God, those who follow the Lord, and love God do not need to live in chronic anxiety of bad news. Gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered Christians do not need to live in constant, debilitating fear of the unknown, of being discovered.

The pslamist tells us that God has given to the poor. Compared to straight people, gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered people have little power. The God who reigns over the earth is pouring out blessings on the poor, on the powerless. God's blessings are being poured out on the Creator's gay, bisexual and transgendered children. Just one of those blessings is salvation. 
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Moment of Zen: Taste


