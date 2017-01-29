Psalm 112
Praise ye the LORD. Blessed is the man that feareth the LORD, that delighteth greatly in his commandments.His seed shall be mighty upon earth: the generation of the upright shall be blessed.Wealth and riches shall be in his house: and his righteousness endureth for ever.Unto the upright there ariseth light in the darkness: he is gracious, and full of compassion, and righteous.A good man sheweth favour, and lendeth: he will guide his affairs with discretion.Surely he shall not be moved for ever: the righteous shall be in everlasting remembrance.He shall not be afraid of evil tidings: his heart is fixed, trusting in the LORD.His heart is established, he shall not be afraid, until he see his desire upon his enemies.He hath dispersed, he hath given to the poor; his righteousness endureth for ever; his horn shall be exalted with honor.The wicked shall see it, and be grieved; he shall gnash with his teeth, and melt away: the desire of the wicked shall perish.
Reflection
Those who respect God, those who follow the Lord, and love God do not need to live in chronic anxiety of bad news. Gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered Christians do not need to live in constant, debilitating fear of the unknown, of being discovered.
The pslamist tells us that God has given to the poor. Compared to straight people, gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgendered people have little power. The God who reigns over the earth is pouring out blessings on the poor, on the powerless. God's blessings are being poured out on the Creator's gay, bisexual and transgendered children. Just one of those blessings is salvation.