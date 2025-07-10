I’m happy to say I’m finally feeling better. I went back to see the doctor yesterday, and she confirmed that my back pain was muscular and not skeletal — which was a relief to hear. She explained that the muscle had been strained and was pressing on a nerve, which caused the pain I’d been experiencing.
She prescribed a medication to help relax the muscle, and it seems to be working. The only downside is that it makes me very sleepy. I slept very well last night (maybe too well), and this morning it was hard to drag myself out of bed. But overall, I’m definitely feeling better today, which is a big step in the right direction.
Also, I realized I didn’t post an Isabella picture last week, so I thought I’d do something a little special this time. Below is a short video of Isabella taken exactly nine years ago today. She was such a cute and playful kitten back then — and she still has that same spark in her eyes today.
Enjoy this little glimpse of her kitten days, and thank you all for your kind words and support while I’ve been recovering!
