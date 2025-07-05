Saturday, July 5, 2025

Moment of Zen: Summer Heat

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

uvdp said...

Not zen : US Bishops express deep concern over final passage of Budget Bill
Following the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" by the U.S. Congress, the President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops expresses serious concerns about its impact on the poor and vulnerable.
By Linda Bordoni Vatican News

July 5, 2025 at 6:21 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)