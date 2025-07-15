Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Pic of the Day

Anonymous said...

¡Todo en ÉL es precioso, le amo!
Ángel

July 15, 2025 at 6:16 PM
Anonymous said...

That Camera:

Some of us still remember those vintage Pentax, 35 mm film cameras from the early 1980’s. I took one of these analogue models to college, and had great fun learning how to developer film.

I took a cache of (NSFW) type photo of fellow dorm mates doing all manner of mindless antics — with no shame nor embarrassment (males & females).

Nudity, self expression & sexuality were not taboos. Life was far less prudish and narrow minded as it is now. “Live & let live” was the anthem of my college days. What a glorious era to be a young adult, exploring the world as a college student with a mixed array of peers..

Thanks for the picture and ride down memory lane!

July 15, 2025 at 6:28 PM

