Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
¡Todo en ÉL es precioso, le amo!Ángel
That Camera:Some of us still remember those vintage Pentax, 35 mm film cameras from the early 1980’s. I took one of these analogue models to college, and had great fun learning how to developer film. I took a cache of (NSFW) type photo of fellow dorm mates doing all manner of mindless antics — with no shame nor embarrassment (males & females).Nudity, self expression & sexuality were not taboos. Life was far less prudish and narrow minded as it is now. “Live & let live” was the anthem of my college days. What a glorious era to be a young adult, exploring the world as a college student with a mixed array of peers..Thanks for the picture and ride down memory lane!
