Halfway There, But Still Hurting

I ended up taking a sick day yesterday because I woke up with a migraine. The migraine had actually started Monday, and then a night of thunderstorms kept me awake for much of the night. When I got up Tuesday morning, the migraine was still hanging on, so I knew I wasn’t going to make it to work.
Thankfully, the headache finally eased up before noon yesterday. My back, which has been bothering me for two weeks now, felt a little better but still not great. I already had a massage scheduled for the afternoon, and I was hopeful that would help.
The massage therapist focused mostly on my right side — where the back, neck, and shoulder pain have been concentrated — and she said my muscles there were really tense. She really dug into my shoulder and back, and while that definitely helped loosen my back a bit, my shoulder was sore afterwards from how much work it took to get those knots to release.
This morning I have more movement in both my neck and back, which is an improvement, but the pain itself isn’t much better yet. My doctor’s office told me to call them back this afternoon if I’m still hurting after my muscles have had time to relax fully from the massage. I really hope that happens by then, but at this point I just don’t know.
With all this going on, I probably won’t have an art history post ready this week, but I’ll see what I can put together later on if I feel up to it.
I hope all of you are doing well — the week is already half over, so we’ve got the weekend to look forward to. Hang in there, and take care of yourselves.
3 comments:
Take care of yourself, it's the most urgent thing. I hope you're feeling better. Wouldn't a hot water bottle on your back help?
I've used a heating pad on my back, but while it helps when it is there, as soon a I move it away, the pain returns.
Maybe the doctor can give you some injections to relieve the pain. Two weeks in agony is a long time.
Post a Comment