Easing Into Monday

I woke up this morning with my back feeling better. Once I got up and started moving around, it did hurt a little — but it’s definitely an improvement over the last few days. No migraine today either, even though it’s supposed to rain this evening. That feels like an accomplishment in itself.
I didn’t sleep particularly well last night, but somehow I still woke up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. I think a good, restful weekend helped. I really took some time to relax, which seems to have made a difference.
There’s never a lot to do at work this time of year. I’ll start making inquiries into speakers for the fall, work on refining some classes, and begin a project on branding for the museum with our communications office at the university. It’s a good time to ease into the week without feeling overwhelmed, and I’m feeling positive about what lies ahead.
I hope it’s a good Monday — for me, and for you too. Let’s make the best of it.
How are you starting your week? Do you have anything you’re looking forward to or working on?And to my French readers, I wish you a joyful and meaningful Bastille Day — Bonne Fête Nationale!
1 comment:
Glad you're feeling better.
Thank you, July 14th is , originally , the commemoration of the Feast of the Federation of 1790 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/F%C3%AAte_de_la_F%C3%A9d%C3%A9ration , not the storming of the Bastille.
