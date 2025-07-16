Is It Really Only Wednesday?

It’s Wednesday, but it doesn’t feel like a Wednesday. Honestly, it feels like it should be later in the week — Thursday at least, maybe even Friday if the universe were kind. All day yesterday, I kept thinking it was already Wednesday. Each time I realized it was still Tuesday, I felt just a little pang of disappointment. And now that it actually is Wednesday, I have a feeling I’ll keep thinking it’s Thursday and end up disappointed all over again.
This week has been dragging, and I can’t quite figure out why. Monday actually flew by because I was deep into a project, and while Tuesday didn’t exactly speed along, it wasn’t bad either — I kept myself busy with several tasks and even made some progress here and there. But now, here we are at the midpoint of the week, and time seems to have slowed to a crawl.
Today promises to be quiet — my boss isn’t in the office, and my other coworker works in a different part of the museum, so I should be left to my own devices. Which is fine by me. If people would just reply to my emails with something more substantial than “I’ll get back to you,” I might even have more to do. As it is, I’m half tempted to start working on my art history post for this week and see where that takes me.
One thing I am looking forward to today is getting back to the gym. I haven’t been able to go for a while because of my back issues, but I’m feeling much better, and I’m actually eager to go back. I miss it — the routine, the focus, even the little aches that remind me I’ve done something good for myself. It will feel good to move again and hopefully pick up where I left off.
There’s a certain appeal to a quiet Wednesday, though. The museum is peaceful when it’s like this — the soft hum of the HVAC, the occasional creak of a door somewhere, the construction of the building across the street, or the shuffle of visitors’ feet in the galleries (if we have any visitors). I can almost imagine I’m in my own little world here, tucked away among the artifacts and exhibits.
Still, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t wish I could just crawl back into bed and wake up on Friday morning, when I’ll be working from home and closer to the weekend. But, as always, I’ll muddle through today and tomorrow and make the best of it.
If your week has been dragging too, I hope you can find a little bit of calm in the quiet moments — or maybe even a little spark, like a good workout or a kind email, to get you through the rest of the week.
How’s your week going? Does it feel like it’s crawling or flying by for you? What little things help you push through the long days?
2 comments:
Looking forward to getting back to the gym or looking forward to seeing the coach again?
When I retire, every day is the same, it goes by too quickly.
At noon (in France) I can't wait to read Joe's new article!
Think of the things you can be thankful for. Your boss not there, no one bothering you, the quiet.
