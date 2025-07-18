Finally Friday

At least it’s supposed to be a beautiful day. Tomorrow promises more sunshine and even better weather, and I’m planning to take full advantage of it. I’ve decided to go hiking around Lake Willoughby, a glacial lake in northern Vermont known for its incredible clarity, chilly waters, and breathtaking scenery. From the pictures I’ve seen, it’s no wonder it’s considered one of the most beautiful lakes in New England.
|Looking north from above south shore of Lake Willoughby, with Mount Hor on the left and Mount Pisgah on the right.
I’m looking forward to a day spent in nature—hiking, relaxing, and hopefully finding a quiet spot on the shore to sit in the sun and read. Whether I make a full day of it or just a few hours, I’ll have plenty of water with me, and of course, I won’t forget the sunscreen.
But first, there’s this work-from-home Friday to get through. Hopefully, it will be easy enough, and then I can start the weekend properly.
How are you planning to spend your weekend? Do you have a favorite spot in nature to relax and recharge?
Here’s your Isabella pic of the week, proving once again that she’s the queen of cozy. Half-covered by a blanket and looking absolutely adorable, she’s clearly mastered the fine art of Friday relaxation.
No comments:
Post a Comment