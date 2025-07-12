Moment of Zen: 15 Years

On July 12, 2010, I sat down and wrote my very first post here at The Closet Professor. It was called The Ancient Olympics: A History Lesson, and at the time I had no idea where this blog would lead me. I simply felt the need to write — to carve out a small corner of the internet where I could share my thoughts, my passions, my struggles, and perhaps connect with a few kindred spirits along the way.
Fifteen years later, that single post has grown into thousands. Between the original Blogger site and the backup WordPress site, The Closet Professor has been viewed more than 8.5 million times. In that time, I’ve posted nearly every day — missing only on those rare occasions when tragedy struck and I simply couldn’t bring myself to write anything. Through it all, you — my readers — have been here with me, and it’s your presence that has made this journey possible.
Through this blog, I’ve shared my love of history, art, music, gay culture, and the quiet moments of spirituality in my Sunday devotionals. I’ve written candidly about my health, my desires, my triumphs, and my defeats. I’ve shared the differences between life in Alabama and life in Vermont, and I’ve tried to be as honest as I could — about who I am and what I hope to become.
Over the years, some posts have struck a special chord. The most popular Moment of Zen of all time was Brazilian Men, posted on February 26, 2022 — a celebration of warmth, joy, and unabashed beauty. The second most popular Moment of Zen was Wet Dreams from June 27, 2015, evoking the sensual allure of water and desire. The most visited Pic of the Day appeared on February 28, 2022 — a beautifully candid image of a nude Black man standing before an open refrigerator, his body bathed in soft, domestic light, a moment both intimate and arresting that continues to resonate with many of you.
Among all the posts I’ve written, the most visited of all time remains Naked Male Camaraderie, published on August 24, 2010, and viewed over 300,000 times — still the post that brings more visitors than any other. The next most popular posts over the years have been Pensacola Beach’s Gay Memorial Day Celebration, The Hanky Code, Gays and the Old West, and Naked Warriors in History. Together, these posts reflect what this blog has always tried to capture — a mixture of beauty, history, desire, and connection.
To mark this milestone, I’ve chosen ten images to celebrate the journey we’ve shared here:
- three from Brazilian Men, honoring the most beloved Moment of Zen;
- one from Wet Dreams, the memorable runner-up;
- another from the most popular Pic of the Day;
- and five more, each representing one of the five most visited posts.
These images reflect not just what has attracted the most attention over the years, but what this blog has always been about: beauty, desire, history, and camaraderie.
From Brazilian Men, Igor Miller
|From Brazilian Men, Renan Stolemberger
|From Brazilian Men Lucas Gil
|From "Wet Dreams"
|Most popular Pic of the Day
|From Naked Male Camaraderie
|From Pensacola Beach’s Gay Memorial Day Celebration
|From The Hanky Code
|Gays and the Old West
|Naked Warriors in History
I’ve learned from you, my readers, as much as I’ve shared with you. You’ve shown me grace, humor, kindness, and wisdom. This blog has been a lifeline in difficult times and a place of joy in better ones. It is a record of my journey — spiritual, intellectual, emotional — and a testament to the connections we can make when we dare to be honest.
I cherish each and every one of you who has walked part of this path with me. Thank you for being here — for reading, for commenting, for simply stopping by and sharing a quiet moment with me. Here’s to fifteen years of The Closet Professor, and to many more to come.
Do you remember what first brought you here? I’d love to hear in the comments below.
No comments:
Post a Comment