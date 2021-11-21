But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.—Psalm 1:2
In a world filled with distractions and so many voices vying for our attention it is important to remember the words of the Psalmist. He urges us to meditate on God’s words day and night. You can find new joy when you discover more about who God is by spending time reading His book.
The world can be a stressful place and if it has you anxious, tense and worried, consider trying meditation. Spending even a few minutes in meditation can restore your calm and inner peace. Anyone can practice meditation. It's simple and inexpensive, and it doesn't require any special equipment. And you can practice meditation wherever you are—whether you're out for a walk, riding the bus, waiting at the doctor's office or even having your morning cup of coffee or tea..
Meditation has been practiced for thousands of years. It originally was meant to help deepen understanding of the sacred and mystical forces of life. These days, meditation is commonly used for relaxation and stress reduction, but we can still use it to bring ourselves closer to God and let him help heal us of the what stresses us out. Meditation is a type of mind-body complementary medicine. It can produce a deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind. God can help with that. Hosea 6:1 tells us, “Come, and let us return to the Lord; For He has torn, but He will heal us; He has stricken, but He will bind us up.” In the first verse of the hymn “The Lilly of the Valley,” we sing:
I have found a friend in Jesus-
He's ev'rything to me,
He's the fairest of ten thousand to my soul;
The Lily of the Valley- in Him alone I see
All I need to cleanse and make me fully whole.
In sorrow He's my comfort, in trouble He's my stay,
He tells me ev'ry care on Him to roll;
He's the Lily of the Valley, the Bright and Morning Star,
He's the greatest of ten thousand to my soul.
During meditation, you can focus your attention on God’s Word and His Plan for us and eliminate the stream of jumbled thoughts that may be crowding your mind and causing stress. This process will result in enhanced physical and emotional well-being. Meditation can give you a sense of calm, peace, and balance that can benefit both your emotional well-being and your overall health. And these benefits don't end when your meditation session ends. Meditation can help carry you more calmly through your day and may help you manage symptoms of certain medical conditions. When you meditate, you may clear away the information overload that builds up every day and contributes to your stress.
By meditating, you can Gain a new perspective on stressful situations! And God can help you build skills to manage your stress. You can increase your awareness of God in your life and reduce negative emotions, increase patience and tolerance. God can guide you through meditation to heal what ails you. He can be your comfort if you just allow Him to guide you to better awareness. Take a moment to look up to God for his guidance and for the comfort He can provide.
