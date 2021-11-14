And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.—Romans 12:2
To be transformed is to “make a thorough or dramatic change in the form, appearance, or character of.” Everyone goes through a transformation at some point in their lives, even if it is just going through puberty, but LGBTQ+ individuals often have a harder time making the transformation from the closet to being out. We first must admit our sexuality to ourselves before we can begin our transformation to being our true selves. Few of us understand from an early age our sexuality because society has declared that heterosexuality is the default.
God wants us not only to believe but to be changed and made new by accepting the person God created us to be. He knows that without Him we are lost and slaves to our sinful nature of an unaccepting world. We have to learn to stop copying the world and start seeking God’s best for our life. God does not want us to hide behind the person the world says we should be, but to be the beautiful creature that God created.
Psalm 139:1 says, “O Lord, You have searched me and known me.” The Lord is very familiar with us and who we are. He knows our likes and dislikes, our failures and triumphs. Even before we know it, He knows and recognizes our sexuality and gender, even if the world around us does not recognize that truth. There's no use hiding from God. It's impossible to hide or deceive Him. He already knows our thoughts. Even if we are fearful of rejection, rest assured, He will always love us. He will always accept us, no matter what we have buried deep in your heart.
God does not want the world to be closed minded to love and acceptance. He wants a world of peace, love, and charity. God wants us to accept ourselves and allow ourselves to transform into the person he has destined us to be. In Jeremiah 29:11, God declares, “For I know the plans I have for you.” That plan includes accepting our sexuality and living the life God created us to live.
No comments:
Post a Comment