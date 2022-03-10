Mattress Help

I learned a long time ago that my blog readers have a variety of experiences and there is always one (sometimes more) of you who will let me know your opinion. I love that about all of you. So, I want to ask a question and see what y’all have to say. I am looking for a new mattress. My current mattress, which I’ve had since I moved to Vermont, is uncomfortable. While I’m moving, I think it would be a good time to get a new one. Each morning when I wake up, my neck, shoulders, back, and hips hurt. It takes a while to work out all of the kinks and stiffness. (Just and FYI: I always sleep on my side.) With my CPAP, I sleep well, but I hate waking up in pain every day.
Here are my questions:
- What type of mattress would you suggest? I am considering buying a DreamCloud Premier mattress.
- Do any of you have any experience with a DreamCloud mattress?
- For pain and stiffness like I am describing, what type of mattress should I get? Something firm or plush or somewhere in between?
- Is there another mattress you would suggest?
2 comments:
1/ What type of mattress would you suggest? The memory foam mattress is not recommended for those who sweat and those who have back pain.
2/ Do any of you have any experience with a DreamCloud mattress? NO
3/ For pain and stiffness like I am describing, what type of mattress should I get? Rather firm
4/ Is there another mattress you would suggest? NO
Two years after buying a new mattress that proved to be uncomfortable, I bought a 2 inch memory foam topper. I've slept confortably ever since. Perhaps that's an alternative to consider?
