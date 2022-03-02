Yesterday was basically a miserable day, and I hope today is better. As I mentioned on Monday, I had to go tot he dentist for a crown yesterday. Two hours in the dental chair with my mouth open nearly the whole time. If my jaw is going to be this sore, there are other(and more fun) ways I’d rather get it that sore. Anyway, once the Novocain shots wore off, I was in quite a bit of pain. Basically, the whole right side of my face and down my neck and shoulder hurt. I’d planned to watch the State of the Union Address last night, but I was not able to make it all the way through it. I just needed to go to sleep.
I will be signing the lease on my new apartment today. I’m excited to be able to sign the lease and begin the process of getting the hell out of my current apartment. Once I’ve sign the lease, I’ll send a letter to my current landlords telling them that I will terminate my current lease on April 15. Hopefully, I’ll be out of here sooner.
No comments:
Post a Comment