Most believe that the idea behind the phrase tickled pink is that when one is tickled beyond endurance, one’s face tends to turn pink or red. Others cite a more figurative definition of the word tickle used since the 1600s meaning to experience enjoyment, the word pink referring to a rosy glow of pleasure. The turn of phrase tickled pink seems to have first come into use at the turn of the twentieth century. It was first recorded in 1922 and alludes to one's face turning pink with laughter when one is being tickled.
I’m tickled pink to be off work for the next two weeks. I have to work today, but then I won’t return to work until April 11. Actually, I do have to work Saturday, April 2, but I’ll be there by myself so I don’t have to deal with anyone at work for the next two week. Of course, I’ll be busy: packing, moving, and unpacking.
