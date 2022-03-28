Procrastination

I can be the world’s worst procrastinator. Sometimes, that’s because of my migraines, but other times it can be just plain laziness. I know I have things that I need to do to get my apartment packed up, but I was too lazy this weekend to get much of it done. I did pack a few boxes, but mostly, I watched movies and television shows. I will start packing in earnest today. I just have to make myself do it and pack one room at a time until I get everything boxed up and ready for the movers. The movers will be here at 8 am on April 6. That should give me plenty of time to get all of the packing done.
No, no, no Joe, the worst procrastinator is me...
