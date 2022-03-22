I Like Boys
Song by Todrick Hall
Songwriters: Carl Seante Mcgrier / Jean-Yves G. Ducornet / Kofi Owusu / Todrick Dramaul Hall
Mama come, come doll, take a seat
There's someone you know that you've got to meet
So brace yourself for the big reveal
He's about my height when he's not in heels
Some boys play basketball
He played house with ratchet dolls
It's not Santa Claus, it's time for applause
It's comin' out the closet
Mama, I like boys, I like pecs
Like them arms when they flex
Like that print in them sweats
Tell them girls, "Thank you, next"
I like when they text me sexy pics of 'em
Like them abs when there's six of 'em
Tell them girls I'm sorry
I like boys
Mama, boys like me (I like boys who like boys)
Mama (I like boys who like boys)
Work (I like boys who like boys)
Mama (I like boys who like)
Boys like me, yeah (boys like me)
Yeah, they do (boys like me)
Ooh (boys like me)
Motherfuckin' boys like me (bitch)
I like when they shake it, shake it
I like when they grind real slow (real slow)
I like when they almost naked (damn)
Tell dad I'm so homo
Lights off, doors shut
Tall, dark, clean-cut
Thick with a bubble butt, yup
Mama, I like boys, I like pecs
Like them arms when they flex
Like that print in them sweats
Tell them girls, "Thank you, next"
I like when they text me sexy pics of 'em
Like them abs when there's six of 'em
Tell them girls I'm sorry
I like boys
Mama, boys like me (I like boys who like boys)
Mama (I like boys who like boys)
Work (I like boys who like boys)
Mama (I like boys who like)
Boys like me, yeah (boys like me)
They do (boys like me)
Haha (boys like me)
Motherfuckin' boys like me (bitch)
Style like they name Harry
Chocolate like Tyrese
I pick him up at Barry's
Crunch, Planet Fitness
Shirt off in the lawn
Sizzlin' like grease
By day his name Gaston
By night I call him Beast
Bitch, B to the O to the Y to the S
Boys will be boys and with boys I'm obsessed
Boys in their gym clothes, boys in a dress
And if boys are a crime then I'm under arrest
'Cause I've been boy crazy since the boy scouts
Fuck the closets, let the boys out
Don't be a camel when you are a llama, period
No comma, bring on all the drama
Mama, I like boys, I like pecs
Like them arms when they flex
Like that print in them sweats
Tell them girls, "Thank you, next"
I like when they text me sexy pics of 'em
Like them abs when there's six of 'em
Tell them girls I'm sorry
I like boys
Mama, boys like me (I like boys who like boys)
Hahaha (I like boys who like boys)
Work (I like boys who like boys)
Mama (yeah) (I like boys who like)
Boys like me (sorry) (boys like me)
Not sorry (boys like me)
(Boys like me)
Motherfuckin' boys like me, bitch
"I Like Boys" is a song by American singer Todrick Hall; he co-produced and co-wrote the song with Jean Yves Ducornet. Hall released the song during Pride 2019. The video opens with Hall coming out to his mother played by Luenell. The video shifts to a desert with Hall surrounded by male dancers and a camel. The song celebrates Hall's sexuality, featuring color, cultural references, and male nudity.
Hall describes "I Like Boys" as campy, and I would agree. I am sure it is not to everyone’s taste, but I suspect a lot of us can identify with what Hall says in the song:
Todrick Hall (born April 4, 1985) is an American singer, songwriter, and choreographer. He gained national attention on the ninth season of American Idol. Following this, he amassed a huge following on YouTube with viral videos including original songs, parodies, and skits. He aspires to be a role model for LGBTQ and people of color. He once again gained notoriety in 2022 for his tactless and manipulative behavior in the third season of Celebrity Big Brother.
Starting with season eight, Hall became a resident choreographer and occasional judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. From 2016 to 2017, Hall starred as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway. Later in 2017, he began appearances as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway and the West End.
As a singer-songwriter, he has released four studio albums, including the visual albums Straight Outta Oz (2016) and Forbidden (2018). In 2020 he released an EP, Quarantine Queen, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic featuring "Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrub", and was the international host of Global Pride 2020.
