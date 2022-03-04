To help keep the LGBTQ+ community safe heading into 2022, the New Queers Eve event which was previously scheduled for December 31 was rescheduled for March 4. NQE is an annual LGBTQ+ dance party event of the season, hosted by my friend Emoji Nightmare. Usually, Nikki Champagne cohosts, and while I hope she’s there, she is a busy lady now that she’s been elected to the state legislature. NQE will have DJs, live music, tantalizing burlesque, over a dozen fabulous drag performances, and a special midnight toast, which they will still have tonight even though it’s not actually on New Year’s Eve.
So, finally tonight is the night for New Queers Eve, and I'll get to see if I get any reaction from the weight loss, my new facial hair, and/or my shorter haircut. I wonder if anyone will even notice. Not many people in the LGBTQ+ community in Burlington know me, so I’m really wondering if anybody will give me a second look at all. Who knows? We’ll see. Maybe someone will give me a midnight kiss. 💋 Not likely! 😂🤞🥳
The great dilemma for all events like this is: what will I wear? If this was actually New Year’s Eve, I'd have dressed up, but with it being the First Friday of March, I plan to wear a sweater that I think looks good on me and shows off my weight loss with a dark pair of jeans and black boots. I never can tell before I arrive at these things if I'll be over or under dressed. So, I just dress in what I think looks good and go with it.
Hopefully, it will be a safe event. Everyone attending the event is required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test from the past 72 hours, along with a matching photo ID. In addition to proof of vaccination or a negative test result, the announcement says that all attendees of the even are required to wear a mask except while actively eating or drinking. Luckily, I have a nice black sequined mask just for the occasion. I wonder though if they are going to require masks with the new rule changes about masking in Vermont. That's another thing we’ll see, I guess.
Hope you had fun and the weather cooperated so the drive was easy both ways.
In France the Covid is decreasing. From March 14, no need for health passes and masks only for public transport.
