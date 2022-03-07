I’ll be moving into my new apartment in the first week of April, and I’m starting to pack up my current place. I’m going to go room by room. I started with the spare bedroom yesterday. I got most everything packed except for my clothes that are stored in there. I have way too many clothes anyway, and I need to get rid of what no longer fits, the larger clothes that I hope to never fit into again, and what I know I’ll never wear again. I need a smaller wardrobe. Most of the stuff I have, I no longer wear, and it needs to go. I’ll pack it up and take it to Goodwill or the Salvation Army for donation.
Once the spare bedroom is packed, I’ll probably move on to the living room and dining room. The dining room doesn’t have much in it. I’d planned to buy a table after I moved in, but I never got around to it. I was going to go with some friends and look at secondhand stores to see what was available, but now I’m going to wait until I move and see if I can find a small breakfast table that will fit nicely in the dining area of my new apartment. There will be a few things I’ll need for the new apartment, but it shouldn’t be too bad.
I have today and tomorrow off, so I’ll continue to pack and get prepared to move.
The moving process is the low-end of having found your dream apt. Hopefully, you'll get the movers pictured when it's time to go! Take care. <3
