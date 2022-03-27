Spring’s Renewal

To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven.—Ecclesiastes 3:1
Snow is melting. Temperatures are rising. Bright colors are replacing browns and grays. There’s only one explanation: It must be spring! Spring is a reminder that God is all about making things new. In Revelation 21:5, Jesus promised to make everything new one day, “Then He who sat on the throne said, ‘Behold, I make all things new.’” In the meantime, He gives us glimpses of the coming attractions through spring. To help you celebrate the shift from one season to another, here are some verses that hit on the best themes of spring.
“He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither; and whatever he does shall prosper..” Psalm 1:3
Spring is a time for growth. In nature, that comes from the right combination of sunlight and water. For our spiritual lives, it comes from the right combination of time with God in His word and time with other Christians in fellowship. The alternative is to be chaff that blows away and comes to nothing.
“Then I will give you the rain for your land in its season, the early rain and the latter rain, that you may gather in your grain, your new wine, and your oil.” Deuteronomy 11:14
Life is a balancing act between working like everything depends on you and trusting like everything depends on God. He will send the rains you need, but you’ve also got to do your part by working the harvest.
“Let my teaching drop as the rain, my speech distill as the dew, as raindrops on the tender herb, and as showers on the grass.” Deuteronomy 32:2
You’re never too old to learn, especially when it comes to learning more about God’s love and His goodness. Just like rain provides nourishment to the plants, His word reaches into our hearts and shows us things we never would have imagined.
“So why do you worry about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; and yet I say to you that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.” Matthew 6:28–29
Take a look at the flowers and plants blooming around you. They didn’t worry their way to awesomeness. And you can’t either. God cares about you, so let Him carry your worries and fears. First Peter 5:7 says, “Casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.”
Whether it’s a long walk on a sunny day or splashing through puddles during an unexpected shower, soak up the blessings of spring. Let the sights, sounds, and smells of a new season bring to life something new within you.
