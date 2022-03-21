The Weekend

Friday, I went to see “Chicago.” A Broadway performance, it certainly was not. The friend who went with me said, “ It was okay! They had some good parts and some baaad parts!! The dancing and choreo was AWFUL but it was entertaining overall.” Her assessment was spot on. There were two bright spots, the guys who played Billy Flynn and Amos Hart. Both were good actors and could really sing well. I can’t really say that for the rest of the cast. The girls playing Velma and Roxie improved some as the show went on, but there was no where for them to go but up. Some universities have great theater programs, but my college is not known for the fine arts.
My date Saturday night never happened. I woke up Saturday with a migraine, probably because of the bad weather. I had hoped it would get better, and it did for a short while, then it was back with a vengeance. So, had to reschedule my date. Everything seemed fine. My date was understanding because he too has migraines, and we rescheduled for yesterday. Then, yesterday came and went. I texted him numerous times, but never got an answer. In fact, it looks like the messages went unread. I have no idea what happened. Hopefully, I’ll hear from him sometime today. If not, then I guess he changed his mind. 🤷🏻♂️
I did get some packing done. I still have a lot left to do, but slowly but surely, I think it’s getting there. I really can’t wait to get moved into my new place.
On a side note, I ran tot he grocery store yesterday, and I saw the hottest guy I think I’ve ever seen since I moved to Vermont. That’s saying a lot because we have some really hot cadets at the university. This guy could have been a student. He certainly looked like he could be that age. He had great hair. I’ve always admired guys who have a great head of hair. He also had sparkling blue eyes, and a butt to die for. He was wearing shorts which were skin tight and were average length. If they’d been shorter, I’d have suspected he was gay, but most gay men up here don’t wear short shorts. Anyway, the tightness of the shorts made it very apparent that he dresses to the left, if you know what I mean. We kept running into each other the whole time we were in the store. I literally nearly ran smack into him twice. Other times we were sliding around each other as we were making it down the aisles. Sometimes, you just need to enjoy a little eye candy.
