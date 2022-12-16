A Pain in the…

…hand and neck and shoulder and hip, but mostly in my right hand.
I had to go to the clinic my university uses for worker’s comp. What a nightmare! Actually, it wasn’t too bad, but I was there for over three hours and then had to go over to the hospital for x-rays. The provider I saw at the clinic was supposed to call me yesterday afternoon with the result. She never called. However, because I use MyChart for my doctor and the hospital is part of the same network as him (all under the University of Vermont), I received the radiology report. I had to look up most of the words in the gobbledygook that was in the report, but I apparently have a small fracture in my right wrist. My other aches and pains appear to be bruises and muscle strain. Hopefully, I’ll hear from the clinic this morning. Because of the impending snowstorm, I’m not for sure if I’ll go into work today or not. It’s according to how much snow is on my car when it’s time to leave. If there is a fair amount, I won’t be able to go in because I won’t be able to clean it off one handed, or at least not one handed with my left hand. I use my right hand for most everything.
Good that you did go and find out about that fracture. Medical is so poor anymore if you don’t see your own GP. Go to your own doc fir follow up.
