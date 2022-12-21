I’ve had a bad migraine for two days, and my hand is still hurting. I know part of the migraine is being caused by emotions that I just don’t want to talk about. I’d probably feel better if I did, but sometimes talking about things just make it worse, for me at least, especially when it’s something beyond my control. I’m flying to Alabama tomorrow, and I’m dreading every bit of it. There is absolutely nothing that I’m looking forward to while I’m there. So, I’m a bit blue at the moment.
It also doesn’t help that I have to go to the dentist this morning. I hate going to the dentist.
4 comments:
Sorry about your headache Joe and your dread of your visit home. As a gay man you somehow tired of people keeping you trapped in a box and outed yourself. You said fir all to hear who you really were. Sadly there are people who always want to keep us prisoners of their own beliefs. Step up Joe and free yourself again from the tyranny of your family which is so toxic. We're all behind you. Hope you find some joy at Christmas. Peace, Jim
Joe,
A headache and a broken wrist and a trip to the dentist! And then a trip back to That Place.... Ugh.
Tis the season to be merry indeed.
You are the kind of grown-up son that any parent would be proud of. You are self supporting. You have a career that required lots of study and preparation and hard work to get there. You are a contributing member of society. You have retained your faith. If, in spite of ALL that, your family does not appreciate you, then it is their loss.
You know, in some ways, you are like those wise men you wrote about on Sunday. You give gifts of knowledge and poetry and thoughtful commentary to us, your readers.
Wishing you safe travels. Through it all, keep in mind that you are loved.
CharlesOfDurham
Courage, think of Isabella who will wait impatiently for your return. Be at peace for Christmas
It's not too late to stand-up to your family (and maybe "friends" in your home area). For your own future, cancel your trip to home ... and tell them why. Do it for your own mental health.
Post a Comment