Thank you all for the birthday wishes you sent my way yesterday. I am humbled by your kind and encouraging words. It really means the world to me. For reasons that I am not going to get into today, my birthday has been a sad time for a number of years. I try not to let it get to me, but you combine the sadness over a tragedy in my past with thought of my life so far, and I can get a little morbid. Your comments yesterday helped me get past that and have a good birthday. I went out for breakfast at a local diner, had a sandwich that I love for lunch, and made meatballs from scratch and a marinara sauce and spaghetti for dinner last night. It was a good day filled with your inspiring words, good food, comfort from Isabella, and maybe a nap or two.
I just want to say a big heartfelt thank you for making my day better.
1 comment:
Nice to hear your birthday turned out ok, hopefully there will be better days ahead.
Post a Comment