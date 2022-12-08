It’s been a busy week at work and yesterday, I as constantly busy all day long, which is usually how the days when I have a public program going on is like. Since I had nothing on my calendar for today and I had just enough time to set up the classroom for an 8 am class that I’ll be assisting with, I decided to take a vacation day today. I’m not sure what I’m going to do today, though I need to make a run to Target, and during this time of year, I’d rather go in the middle of a weekday than on a Saturday during the Christmas shopping season. I may go to HomeGoods while I’m down there and will likely have a nice lunch somewhere. Then, I’ll probably come home and do some laundry. What an exciting day! LOL At least I’m not at work.
No comments:
Post a Comment