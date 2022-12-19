When last I wrote about my arm, I was waiting to hear back from the clinic for the results of my x-ray. They never actually called me back, so I called them. As soon as I got my name out, The receptionist said, “Oh, I’m so glad you called. We didn’t have your number.” I was told that the woman I had seen the day before did not have my cell phone number and had called my office number. She apparently couldn’t find my cell phone number even though I had given it to them and they had texted me. Anyway, I was able to talk to the other PA at the clinic and he told me that I had a small fracture in my wrist. Of course this would be the day when we were getting a foot of snow. He said they needed to put a splint on it. He said if it was any other day of the week other than Friday, he would let it wait for the next day. However, he said that it could not wait until Monday. So, in the snow, I drove up to the clinic to get a splint put on my wrist. He referred me to an orthopedist to have a cast put on it. I’m hoping the orthopedist calls today. I’m not looking forward to having a cast on my wrist, and all of this is going to make it difficult to carry my bags in the airport, but I will manage.
I don’t think I realize how dependent I am on my right hand. Learning to use my left hand more has been difficult. It’s just another thing to get used to. Anyway, I wanted to give y’all an update on what was happening with the results of my fall on the ice.
No comments:
Post a Comment