Friday, December 23, 2022

I made it down here. God help me! I’m trying not to let them drive me crazy. As soon as we got to my parents’ house, I went straight to bed, although apparently they don’t understand that somebody is trying to sleep. They were watching tv and talking away. However, I was just too tired to let it keep me awake.

The orthopedist’s office finally called about my hand, but not until I was somewhere in the air between Burlington and Washington, DC. I had about a two hour layover, so I was able to call them back. I ended up playing phone tag with them until I was finally able to talk to someone. I have an appointment on the day after I get back to Vermont.
JimNS said...

Great to see your post Joe. Glad you had a safe trip. While home try to think of people you really care about and things you love to do. I find when I am in a place or with people I don't really want to be with it helps to let your heart and mind find solace in loving and positive thoughts. I remembered you specially in prayers thus morning and will keep you there until your return to Vermont. You have many people who care deeply about.
Peace
Jim

December 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM

