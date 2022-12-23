I made it down here. God help me! I’m trying not to let them drive me crazy. As soon as we got to my parents’ house, I went straight to bed, although apparently they don’t understand that somebody is trying to sleep. They were watching tv and talking away. However, I was just too tired to let it keep me awake.
The orthopedist’s office finally called about my hand, but not until I was somewhere in the air between Burlington and Washington, DC. I had about a two hour layover, so I was able to call them back. I ended up playing phone tag with them until I was finally able to talk to someone. I have an appointment on the day after I get back to Vermont.
1 comment:
Great to see your post Joe. Glad you had a safe trip. While home try to think of people you really care about and things you love to do. I find when I am in a place or with people I don't really want to be with it helps to let your heart and mind find solace in loving and positive thoughts. I remembered you specially in prayers thus morning and will keep you there until your return to Vermont. You have many people who care deeply about.
Peace
Jim
