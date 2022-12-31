Moment of Zen: Home

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
"This trip, more than any before has cemented in me that Vermont is home. Alabama no longer is, and I am perfectly fine with that."AMEN TO THAT :-D
Post a Comment
1 comment:
"This trip, more than any before has cemented in me that Vermont is home. Alabama no longer is, and I am perfectly fine with that."
AMEN TO THAT :-D
Post a Comment