‘Twas the Day After Christmas

So far, I have survived Christmas with the family. I’ll be running errands and seeing other family members and old neighbors tomorrow, which should be nice. I’m looking forward to seeing some of them. It will get me away from my parents for a while. Yesterday was our family Christmas, and for the most part, things went well. I couldn’t do all of the cooking because of my broken hand, but what I couldn’t do, I was able to direct what should be done. It all turned out pretty well. I was pleased with most everything. I’m just glad it’s over with for another year. The next few days will see if my parents are on good behavior. Hopefully, they will be. They’ve been aggravating because they fuss at each other so much, but I’ve been able to get away from them when they are at their worst, so that’s helped. I just go to the other end of the house.
I hope that all of you had a “Wonderful Christmastime.” I have a few more days in Alabama before I fly back on Thursday. I think I can make it without losing my mind.
3 comments:
Great news Joe. Looks like it turned out much better than expected.🙂
Merry Christmas, Day 2!
I'm glad to hear that things have been going reasonably well, and I hope it continues that way.
Yes , you can
Post a Comment