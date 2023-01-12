Do you ever have those days when everything seems to piss you off? Honestly, I think we all do. Yesterday was one of those days to me. Someone pissed me off because they were putting their nose where it didn’t belong. They made a comment that they should have kept to themselves, but instead of backing off, they doubled down and made it even worse. I tried to be the better person about it, but they just kept pissing me off. It put me in an incredibly fouls mood. I did my best to go to my “happy place” before I fell asleep last night, but the whole thing was still bothering me. Sometimes, it’s just too difficult to try to always be the nice person and try to defuse bad situations. Most of the time I want to just scream, “Go fuck yourself!” However, I know I won’t. Instead, I’ll just remove that person from the equation and go about my business. Quite honestly, they just aren’t worth my time and effort.
