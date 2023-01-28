Moment of Zen: Hiking

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
This time I'm at variance with you. Summer doesn't agree with me :-(
Capricornus, summers in the South never agreed with me. Summers in New England are a lot better, especially if you go hiking early in the morning.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
This time I'm at variance with you. Summer doesn't agree with me :-(
Capricornus, summers in the South never agreed with me. Summers in New England are a lot better, especially if you go hiking early in the morning.
Post a Comment