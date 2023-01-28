Saturday, January 28, 2023

Moment of Zen: Hiking

I look forward to warmer weather and no snow so I can do some hiking again. There are ways to hike in the winter, but I don’t have the necessary equipment.
Capricornus said...

This time I'm at variance with you. Summer doesn't agree with me :-(

January 28, 2023 at 9:53 AM
Joe said...

Capricornus, summers in the South never agreed with me. Summers in New England are a lot better, especially if you go hiking early in the morning.

January 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM

