A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the Burly Bears get together in Burlington with the theme 70s Sexy. I had not planned on going, but with some of the great suggestions I got, I think I will go tonight. I have my jeans and black boots with a Mr. Owl t-shirt that says, “How many licks?” Some of you have to remember those commercials. As a kid, I thought they were funny. Anyway, I thought the shirt would be cute and a bit suggestive. I’ll also have on my black leather jacket and possibly a hanky in my back pocket. I may have been born in the late 70s and not remember it, but I’m still a historian and know my gay history. Hopefully, it will be fun.
