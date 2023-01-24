Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Puck's Final Speech

By William Shakespeare

 

From A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Act V, Scene 1

 

If we shadows have offended, 

Think but this, and all is mended, 

That you have but slumber’d here 

While these visions did appear. 

And this weak and idle theme, 

No more yielding but a dream, 

Gentles, do not reprehend: 

if you pardon, we will mend: 

And, as I am an honest Puck, 

If we have unearned luck 

Now to ‘scape the serpent’s tongue, 

We will make amends ere long; 

Else the Puck a liar call; 

So, good night unto you all. 

Give me your hands, if we be friends, 

And Robin shall restore amends.

 

The mischievous Puck ends A Midsummer Night’s Dream with these lines. It is one of my favorite passages from Shakespeare.

