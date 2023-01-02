I wrote out a post last night asking about what little I did for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. However, it disappeared, and I was in no mood to write it all over again. Basically, my plans for New Year’s Eve fell through, watched football instead, and on New Year’s Day, I cooked my traditional meal of collard greens, black eye peas, ham, and cornbread. There was actually little preparation to be done, which is a good thing because I had a terrific migraine all day. I had written more than just that, but instead of recreating what I’d written before, I’m going to ask the questions I ended that post with. What did you do New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day? Do you have any New Year’s traditions and do they have any special meaning?
Here’s to a wonderful 2023!
Yesterday I watched a concert from Paris. It was a performance of three works of Hector Berlioz: the "Grande symphonie funèbre et triomphale" op. 15, the cantata "Le chant des chemins de fer" op. 19 no. 3 and the cantata "L'Impériale" op. 26 :-)
Happy New Year and welcome back home to Vermont. New England has had warmer than usual weather while you were away, and while each day is projected to get a little colder, it looks like Boston will see daily highs in the low 50s through Wednesday so hopefully some of that unseasonably warm weather will work its way up to VT and you can enjoy it (migraine-free).
