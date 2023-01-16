I hate going to the dentist. For me, it’s never a pleasant experience. My teeth have always caused me problems. I really like my dentist as a person, but I hate dental procedures. Anyway, I have a dental appointment this morning. I took all day off work. Novocaine always gives me a headache, so I rarely go back to work after a dental procedure. Since this appointment is first thing this morning, I decided to take the whole day. Besides, I have a comp day this week because I have to work Saturday.
No comments:
Post a Comment