I don’t really have much (or anything really) to say today. I’m glad it’s Wednesday, and the week is half over. We are expecting 8-12” inches of snow tonight and tomorrow. It’s going to be a messy night and morning, but luckily, I don’t have to go into work until the afternoon tomorrow because I’ll be working late tomorrow evening for an event. So far, the week has been pretty boring. We’ll see if that continues. Hopefully, it will get at least more interesting if not exactly exciting.
1 comment:
Drive carefully in that snow. Boston got about an inch of snow yesterday and a couple more are predicted for later today / tonight I think.
