Before the pandemic, there were a group of men who’d have a get together every month at one of the bars in Burlington to party and raise some money for charity. It was the only gay men’s event I knew of. The group is called Burly Bears, and the monthly events were always fun when I’d go. Burly Bears has been getting together for 16 years. While the Burly Bears were not able to get together during most of the pandemic, and I have not her to one since 2019, it looks like they are trying to get back to doing this monthly.
There’s one on the last Friday in January for the Burly Bears Birthday Bash. Each of the events has a theme and suggestion for how to dress. This event will be “70s Sexy.” I doubt I’ll go, but it is always fun trying to decide what to wear to one of these things. I was born in ‘77, so I don’t remember the 70s, and it’s too recent of a history for me to have studied. If I was going to go, I’m not sure what I’d wear.
I’d considered this Tom of Finland t-shirt with a pair of jeans, but I can only find it on Amazon from a place in Thailand. It wouldn’t arrive until at least next month. I thought this shirt could classify as both sexy and campy. However, without that possibility, I’m kind of at a loss. Any suggestions? I would prefer campy but not too outrageous because I’m pretty sure I can’t pull off sexy.
3 comments:
Dress up as a hippie https://www.amazon.fr/deguisement-hippie-homme/s?k=deguisement+hippie+homme
Above all, wide pants at the bottom
I immediately think of the Gibbs, Saturday Night Fever, and disco. Hop on Amazon and see if you can find a sparkly shirt with jeans and you'd be set to go. Or perhaps order a Donna Summer T-shirt and wear jeans.
I would think about Abba they were very popular in the 70s and so was bell bottoms and slogan T shirts.
