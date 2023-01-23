I have to go to the eye doctor today. Need a new prescription for my contacts, and I’m supposed to go once a year for a diabetic eye exam. I didn’t go last year because I don’t particularly like the eye clinic that I go to. There is always an issue with their billing department. They tell me one price and then it’s always another when I go to pay. I find it annoying, not least because it’s illegal to do that in Vermont. Anyway, I didn’t go last year because I was looking for a new eye doctor. Not many take the insurance I have through my job, and not many do diabetic exams. Only two other eye clinics in this area do diabetic exams. Anyway, one of those two is no longer taking new patients, and the other requires a referral from my previous eye doctor. Apparently, a referral from my regular doctor won’t suffice. As rude as they were on the phone, I’m pretty sure I didn’t want to go there anyway. So, I’m going to see the doctor I’ve seen before. I like the optometrist that I see, it’s just the office staff that I have an issue with.
Today will be a messy weather day. It snowed all last night and it’s supposed to snow throughout the morning. We are expecting about 3-4 inches. I prefer the snow to the rain, especially the freezing rain we sometimes get, but I always prefer to be in the comfort of my apartment when we get an accumulation of snow. I’ll have to leave early for work this morning because I’ll need to clean the snow off my car and make sure I have plenty of time to drive safely and carefully. I’ll have to leave work a little early for my appointment since if it does continue to snow this morning, I’ll have to clean off my car before I head to my appointment. The joys of winter in New England.
