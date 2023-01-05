All went well with the orthodontist yesterday. A hot x-ray tech (He was tall, handsome with curly dark hair, and a nice butt.) took some better images of my hand and wrist. The orthopedist then showed me the x-tays, having to blow up one of them to a larger image so I could see where the small fragment broke off. She put me in a brace that I can remove. She said that she’d put a cast on it if I wanted her to, and I said, “No thank you.” Apparently, this small chip will heal in about six weeks. I’m not sure if that includes the three weeks since it happened or an additional six weeks.
Regardless, she said it is going to be slightly swollen and hurt but it will eventually heal on its own. She said it shouldn’t bother me too much except that I shouldn’t do any yoga or push-ups until it’s healed because that would be painful. I told her that she didn’t have to worry about that. I told her that writing, especially signing my name hurt the most, and she said that was normal. The motions involved using that little bone I broke, but it would not damage it any further. If my wrist begins hurting worse or it’s not better in six weeks to call her back and she’d look at it again, but she didn’t foresee any problems.
No comments:
Post a Comment