You’ll probably be able to tell very quickly from this post that I don’t have a lot to say today. It’s been kind of a boring week. That being said, Vermont is beautiful this time of year. Most of the trees have their leaves back, and those that don’t are full of budding green. There’s even some flowers beginning to bloom. While Autumn is my favorite time in Vermont because of the leaves changing color, it’s always nice to see green return to the Green Mountains after a barren winter covered in snow.
