Saturday, May 18, 2024

Moment of Zen: Pools

Posted by at
Labels:

3 comments:

Michael Lucifer said...

Oh what lovely images you have put up today Joe. Many thanks.

May 18, 2024 at 6:37 AM
uvdp said...

The last photo is very hot...

May 18, 2024 at 10:33 AM
JiEL said...

I always been a swimmer and swimming naked is so nice.
I often did it in the past and with my ex BF we liked to go in my mother in law swimmng pool for night skinny dips.
There was a sauna here in Montreal, the old 456, that had a interior pool and liked to go there to swim naked.

Pic no.2, OMG those guys have gorgeous little buns to.... MMMM!

May 18, 2024 at 10:55 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)