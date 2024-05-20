Sweet Dreams

I don’t often remember the dreams that I have, but I was having a very sweet dream this morning. In the dream, I was in high school and did something I’d have never back then. There was one particular guy I had a “crush” on in high school. Thinking back, I know I had several crushes on different guys, but I wouldn’t let myself think about it that way, but it was these guys I was thinking of when I jerked off at night. There was one particular guy that was in more than his fair share of fantasies, he was who this dream was about.
I dream went something like this:
I was standing with my back to a wall, and he asked me, “What are you doing tomorrow?”
I replied that “I didn’t have any plans. Why?”
He said, “I’m supposed to go pick up some guacamole but was wondering if you’d rather play soccer instead.”
(This was a really strange part of the dream because I hate guacamole, and I doubt either of us actually would have known what guacamole was back then. Also, he would have probably asked me to play football or basketball, not soccer.)
I replied, “You know I’m not good with sports, but I am good with balls.”
(Cheesy, I know, but we were in high school and this was a dream.)
“Really,” he said with a sexy smile.
I sort of stuttered, “W-w-well, I’ve never actually played with anyone else’s balls, but I’d like to.”
“Really. Well, that doesn’t have to wait until tomorrow,” he said and leaned in to kiss me.
I asked if he had somewhere private we could go, and I remember he nodded and started motioning me somewhere…
Just then, I heard a cat meowing. I rolled over hoping to get back to my dream, but as I was still half asleep, I never could get passed the part where he leaned in to kiss me before I heard a cat meowing again. Isabella wanted her breakfast, and she was not going to let me go back to sleep and finish my dream. So, after a few more starts and stops to my dream, I finally opened my eyes and got up and fed her. No matter how much I’d have liked to have finished that dream, I knew it wasn’t going to happen, so I got up and fed her.
Ugh, cock-blocked from such a sweet dream by a cat. So frustrating…
