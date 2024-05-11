Moment of Zen: Selfies

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
I protest ! No photo of Isabella this week!
un florilège pour ouvrir la galerie de beaux mecs
Oops, uvdp. I forgot. Actually, I thought I had, but when I looked back, I realized that I hadn’t. I’ll make it up to you next week.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
I protest ! No photo of Isabella this week!
un florilège pour ouvrir la galerie de beaux mecs
Oops, uvdp. I forgot. Actually, I thought I had, but when I looked back, I realized that I hadn’t. I’ll make it up to you next week.
Post a Comment