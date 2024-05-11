Saturday, May 11, 2024

Moment of Zen: Selfies

Posted by at
Labels:

3 comments:

uvdp said...

I protest ! No photo of Isabella this week!

May 11, 2024 at 6:03 AM
joseph said...

un florilège pour ouvrir la galerie de beaux mecs

May 11, 2024 at 6:05 AM
Joe said...

Oops, uvdp. I forgot. Actually, I thought I had, but when I looked back, I realized that I hadn’t. I’ll make it up to you next week.

May 11, 2024 at 6:26 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)